President Murmu To Launch Human Rights Day Celebrations On Dec 10

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu is expected to share her views on the crucial link between human rights and equitable and dignified access to public services while launching celebrations on Human Rights Day here on December 10, an official said on Thursday.

President Murmu will be the Chief Guest at the Human Rights Day function planned by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Bharat Mandapam, the official said.

Human Rights Day is marked worldwide on December 10 each year, commemorating the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The day highlights the enduring significance of the landmark document, which set out a universal commitment to safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all individuals across the globe.

On Human Rights Day, a National Conference on 'Ensuring Everyday Essentials: Public Services and Dignity for All' will also be organised, an official said in a statement.

It is aligning with this year's Human Rights Day theme 'Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials', the statement mentioned.

The keynote address at the Conference will be delivered by Chief Guest P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The Conference, under two thematic sessions, will deliberate upon the imperative of ensuring universal, equitable and dignified access to public services as an indispensable condition for ensuring human rights for all.

Eminent speakers will address the Conference, said the statement.

State Human Rights Commissions, other national commissions and officials from both Government of India and States/ UTs, human rights defenders, civil society organisations, members of academia, professionals, representatives of print and electronic media, among others, are expected to participate in the event.

To attend these events, the Commission has given a link to register online at till December 9.

The NHRC said that interested persons may register online through the aforesaid link. E-invites for entry to the venue will be sent via email to the confirmed registrations.

In a separate development during the day, the President paid floral tributes to R. Venkataraman, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Lok Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.