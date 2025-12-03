Govt Launches MCA21 V3 To Boost Ease Of Doing Business And Digital Compliance

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has introduced Version 3 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs 21 (MCA21) portal to advance Ease of Doing Business and reinforce compliance mechanisms.

The update was shared by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra in response to a question during the current Parliament session.

He said MCA21 V3 has introduced several new digital modules. These include web-based filings, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) and company modules, e-Enforcement, e-Adjudication and e-Consultation.

The platform also features an integrated e-learning system. All corporate filings are now routed exclusively through the upgraded portal.

The minister said the portal enables real-time validation, pre-filled master data and reduced manual errors, helping companies cut compliance timelines and avoid repeated submissions.

The e-Adjudication module also allows entities to respond to notices online and meet statutory deadlines more efficiently.

Malhotra added that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools are being deployed for helpdesk support, feedback analysis and name-approval processes through fuzzy-matching algorithms for new companies and LLPs.

Highlighting recent reforms, the minister said the government has decriminalised several technical and procedural offences under the Companies Act, 2013, converting them into civil defaults with monetary penalties.

This shift has eased the burden on criminal courts and the National Company Law Tribunal while promoting trust-based compliance.

He noted that the reforms particularly benefit startups, small companies and MSMEs, with Section 446B allowing for reduced penalties for one-person companies, small companies, startups and producer companies.

(KNN Bureau)