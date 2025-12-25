Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Khankendi-1 Substation In Azerbaijan Debuts With Advanced Digital Control System

Khankendi-1 Substation In Azerbaijan Debuts With Advanced Digital Control System


2025-12-25 08:09:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A state-of-the-art microprocessor-based Digital Control Center has been installed at the Khankendi-1 power substation, the first enclosed substation built in the liberated territories with a 110 kV voltage class, Teymur Abdullayev, Head of the Public Relations Center of AzerEnerji OJSC, told Trend 's Karabakh bureau.

"All equipment, including transformers, is housed within the building," he added.

Abdullayev noted that the substation was constructed in Khankendi according to a modern urban grid model, following President Ilham Aliyev's directives to establish a sustainable electricity infrastructure in the liberated areas.

“To connect Khankendi and the surrounding regions to the national power system, an 11-kilometer high-voltage transmission line was built, including a 1.8-kilometer underground cable crossing difficult mountainous and forested terrain from Shusha to Khankendi. The substation features a cutting-edge microprocessor-based Digital Control Center. This Micro-SCADA system, developed by AzerEnerji (ASC) specialists, has been implemented for the first time in Khankendi and allows real-time monitoring, control, and incident tracking of high-voltage lines and equipment. The substation will provide reliable and stable electricity to Khankendi city and the Agdere, Khojaly, and Khojavend districts,” he added.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the official opening of the 110/35/10 kV Khankendi-1 power substation on December 23 in Khankendi.

MENAFN25122025000187011040ID1110524470



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search