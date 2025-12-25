Khankendi-1 Substation In Azerbaijan Debuts With Advanced Digital Control System

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A state-of-the-art microprocessor-based Digital Control Center has been installed at the Khankendi-1 power substation, the first enclosed substation built in the liberated territories with a 110 kV voltage class, Teymur Abdullayev, Head of the Public Relations Center of AzerEnerji OJSC, told Trend 's Karabakh bureau.

"All equipment, including transformers, is housed within the building," he added.

Abdullayev noted that the substation was constructed in Khankendi according to a modern urban grid model, following President Ilham Aliyev's directives to establish a sustainable electricity infrastructure in the liberated areas.

“To connect Khankendi and the surrounding regions to the national power system, an 11-kilometer high-voltage transmission line was built, including a 1.8-kilometer underground cable crossing difficult mountainous and forested terrain from Shusha to Khankendi. The substation features a cutting-edge microprocessor-based Digital Control Center. This Micro-SCADA system, developed by AzerEnerji (ASC) specialists, has been implemented for the first time in Khankendi and allows real-time monitoring, control, and incident tracking of high-voltage lines and equipment. The substation will provide reliable and stable electricity to Khankendi city and the Agdere, Khojaly, and Khojavend districts,” he added.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the official opening of the 110/35/10 kV Khankendi-1 power substation on December 23 in Khankendi.