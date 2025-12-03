India's Renewable Manufacturing Capacity Jumps Solar Output Crosses 116 GW

MENAFN - KNN India)India's renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem continues to expand, with domestic solar photovoltaic (PV) module capacity crossing 116 GW as of October 31, 2025.

In written reply to a question in Parliament, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik said that the government has rolled out multiple measures to strengthen domestic manufacturing of solar equipment, including production-linked incentives (PLI), domestic content requirements, and customs duty reforms

Wind Sector Strengthened Through ALMM

In the wind energy segment, the government has reinforced quality norms through the Approved List of Models & Manufacturers (ALMM).

The framework mandates that critical components, such as blades, towers, gearboxes and generators, be sourced exclusively from ALMM approved domestic facilities.

At present, 14 manufacturers with 33 turbine models are listed, with annual wind turbine production capacity estimated at around 20 GW.

Large-Scale Energy Storage Expansion

Naik highlighted major initiatives to increase domestic energy storage manufacturing.

The Rs 18,100 crore Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage PLI scheme will support 50 GWh of manufacturing capacity, while a Rs 3,760 crore Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme will enable 13,220 MWh of grid scale battery storage deployment.

A second 30 GWh VGF scheme, supported by Rs 5,400 crore, will fund projects across 15 states, including a 5 GWh installation at National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant.

Green Hydrogen Push

Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, financial incentives have been awarded to 15 companies for electrolyser manufacturing, aimed at building a strong domestic supply ecosystem.

PLI Support for High-Efficiency Solar Modules

To accelerate solar manufacturing, the Rs 24,000 crore PLI scheme for high-efficiency modules has sanctioned 48,337 MW of integrated capacity.

Domestic sourcing mandates under schemes such as Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Phase II, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) and PM Surya Ghar, coupled with customs duty measures, are further boosting local production.

MSME Impact

MSMEs across components, fabrication, electronics and engineering services are poised to benefit from rising demand for precision parts, materials, logistics and auxiliary services across emerging renewable energy clusters.

