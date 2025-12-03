Dubai: 49 Vehicles, 25 Bikes Seized For Breaking Traffic Rules On UAE National Day

Dubai Police have impounded 49 vehicles, 25 motorcycles and issued 3,153 traffic violations during the 54th UAE National Day celebrations. These violations resulted from dangerous and disruptive driving by a number of motorists.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, explained that some drivers exploit national holidays or public events to engage in reckless and irresponsible driving, endangering their own lives and the lives of other road users.

He added that these drivers also engage in illegal stunts and races, and cause disturbances to residents in residential areas. He emphasized that such practices contradict the values ​​of Emirati society and do not reflect the national spirit associated with this cherished occasion, which holds a special place in the hearts of both citizens and residents.

The Dubai Police urged parents to educate their children and guide them toward responsible celebration while reinforcing the importance of traffic safety.

They shared a video to show the kind of violations that were committed by young revellers during the celebrations. The video showed people leaning out of windows, and popping out of sun roofs. Some also had stickers and spray paint on their windshields.

Take a look:

Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan added that Dubai Police had previously warned against such behaviour and called for celebrations to be conducted in a civilized manner befitting the country's reputation. However, a segment of drivers insisted on violating the instructions, necessitating firm measures against them, including the impounding of offending vehicles and motorcycles

Last week, the Dubai Police had issued an advisory, urging the public to follow the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations guidelines to ensure a safe, orderly, and enjoyable experience for all while preventing risks or disruptions.

General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police, stressed that traffic awareness and compliance with the law are key to ensuring public safety and allowing everyone to celebrate in a civilised and secure manner.

The senior officer had reminded drivers to adhere to Union Day celebration guidelines, including:



No use of spray paint by drivers, passengers, or pedestrians.

No covering or obscuring of licence plates.

No inappropriate stickers or slogans on vehicles.

No changing of vehicle color or overloading.

No leaning out of windows or sunroofs. No covering of windows with stickers or sunshades.