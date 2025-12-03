403
Putin plans to discuss Su-57 fighter jet production with India
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to discuss the joint production of Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to New Delhi this week, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
India has encouraged defense partnerships with friendly countries, including Russia, to support the prime minister’s “Make in India” initiative. “The issue of Su-57s certainly will be on the agenda during Putin’s upcoming visit to India,” Peskov confirmed.
Other topics expected to feature in discussions include Chabahar Port in Iran and the Chennai-Vladivostok trade route. Chabahar, a key hub in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), connects India with Russia, Central Asia, and Europe. India has invested in the development of the port to strengthen regional trade links.
Peskov noted that Russia is expanding joint production with India across multiple sectors. “Whatever can be shared with India, will be shared,” he said.
On geopolitical issues, Peskov highlighted that New Delhi is open to hearing Russia’s perspective on the Ukraine conflict, describing the dialogue as a mutual understanding. He also emphasized Russia’s “very, very high level of cooperation” with both India and China.
Putin’s visit, scheduled for December 4-5, will mark his tenth trip to India.
