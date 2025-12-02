403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Protests erupt in Greece as farmers demand overdue payments
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Greek farmers clashed with police on Sunday near the central city of Larissa while protesting delayed compensation payments.
Farmers attempting to block a highway with tractors reportedly encountered a strong riot police presence, with tensions escalating as officers used tear gas and pushed back demonstrators trying to extend the blockade. Meanwhile, farmers from Karditsa managed to break through police lines and reach the E65 highway despite authorities’ efforts to contain the protests.
The demonstrations come amid a broader campaign by Greek farmers over rising production costs, delayed compensation, and ongoing issues with the state agricultural payments agency, OPEKEPE. In June, the European Commission fined Greece €392.2 million (approximately $453.4 million) over a major agricultural subsidy fraud dating back to 2016.
The fine was imposed following significant oversight failures by OPEKEPE, which was dissolved in May after it was revealed that funds had been misappropriated through fictitious pastures and fraudulent agricultural activities, reports state.
Farmers attempting to block a highway with tractors reportedly encountered a strong riot police presence, with tensions escalating as officers used tear gas and pushed back demonstrators trying to extend the blockade. Meanwhile, farmers from Karditsa managed to break through police lines and reach the E65 highway despite authorities’ efforts to contain the protests.
The demonstrations come amid a broader campaign by Greek farmers over rising production costs, delayed compensation, and ongoing issues with the state agricultural payments agency, OPEKEPE. In June, the European Commission fined Greece €392.2 million (approximately $453.4 million) over a major agricultural subsidy fraud dating back to 2016.
The fine was imposed following significant oversight failures by OPEKEPE, which was dissolved in May after it was revealed that funds had been misappropriated through fictitious pastures and fraudulent agricultural activities, reports state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment