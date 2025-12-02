403
Axoltis Pharma raises €18 million to accelerate development of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) drug candidate
(MENAFN- ALA Group) Clermont-Ferrand, France, December 2, 2025 – Axoltis Pharma, a biotech company dedicated to developing novel therapeutic solutions for neurodegenerative diseases, today announces the closing of a Series A funding round worth €18 million ($20.9M), to be disbursed in two installments. The funding, which includes new and historic investors, will enable the company to pursue the development of NX210c, its lead drug candidate, currently in phase 2 clinical trials in patients with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
FIDAT Ventures and Cenitz co-led this round with contributions from private investors, including citizens coalesced through an equity crowdfunding campaign on the Capital Cell platform, business angels and the Le Cercle de Chiron syndicate. Agile Capital Market, an investment bank specializing in healthcare, supported the company by presenting Axoltis to key investors.
Legacy investors, including Norfoalk, the Fonds Régional Avenir Industrie Auvergne Rhône-Alpes (Auvergne Rhône-Alpes Regional Industry Future Fund), advised by UI Investment, FaDièse 3, Simba Santé 2 (Angelor) and several historic business angels, as well as the CEO of Axoltis, also participated in the round.
“At a time when biotech funding remains particularly challenging, the success of this round demonstrates that investors believe in our strategy,” said Yann Godfrin, CEO of Axoltis Pharma. “I wish to extend my warmest thanks to the historic investors and newcomers for their trust, support and enthusiasm, and the enlightening discussions we held over the course of their thorough due diligence during the last few months.”
The €18 million has been raised across two tranches, the second being contingent on results from the ‘SEALS’ phase 2 clinical trial currently underway. Launched at the end of 2024, SEALS aims to evaluate the efficacy and tolerability of NX210c in 82 patients with ALS, across 16 investigation sites. The trial also measures how the drug candidate helps repair the blood-brain barrier, which becomes damaged in many neurodegenerative disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. The last patient was enrolled in mid-November. Results are expected in Q2 2026.
ALS is one of the most common neuromuscular diseases in the world, with approximately 400,000 cases. It mainly attacks motor neurons, the nerve cells that transmit signals from the brain to the muscles and enable movement. The progressive destruction of these neurons leads to increasing muscle weakness, loss of mobility and speech, and in advanced stages, paralysis and breathing difficulties. Most patients die within two to five years. 90% of cases are sporadic, with no identified risk factors, and there is currently no cure for ALS.
The funds obtained will also help the company pursue research into other neurological indications where the properties of NX210c could deliver a significant impact, notably in repairing the blood-brain barrier.
“The enthusiasm, perseverance and resilience demonstrated by the Axoltis team over the last few months are exceptional in the current financial climate,” said Dr Gilles Avenard, chairman of the Axoltis supervisory board.
“Axoltis Pharma combines a high-performance team, a distinctive technology and remarkable development potential; we are delighted to be working alongside the company from now on,” said Frédéric Picq, co-founder and partner at Cenitz.
“Axoltis is developing a breakthrough treatment that could change the lives of millions of patients. If it reaches its full potential, hundreds of investors would also reap significant financial benefits. This translates into a win-win situation for society as a whole,” said Daniel Oliver Uriel, founder and CEO of Capital Cell.
"This fundraising allows us to maintain our head start in the clinical development of a product that restores the blood-brain barrier. It also means we can continue our discussions with world-class pharmaceutical companies, with a view to a global partnership that would help provide patients with quicker access to this treatment,” added Dr Yann Godfrin.
Discussions will continue at the 44th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held in San Francisco from January 12 to 14, 2026 - a must-attend event for healthcare industry operators. Axoltis Pharma has already confirmed that it will take part.
About NX210c
Axoltis is developing NX210c, a cyclic peptide of 12 amino acids designed from the most conserved and repeated sequence of SCO-spondin, a glycoprotein that plays a crucial role in the development of the central nervous system during embryogenesis. NX210c is a novel drug candidate for neurodegenerative or trauma-related disorders, with blood-brain barrier repair, neuroprotective and neurotransmission improvement properties. NX210c is protected by seven patents fully owned by Axoltis Pharma, including the composition of matter, which is covered in several countries. The FDA and the EMA have granted Orphan Drug Designation for NX210c in ALS. In 2023, the safety data collected in a phase Ib multiple ascending dose study showed NX210c to be well-tolerated. The findings of a phase 2 trial in ALS patients are expected in Q2 2026.
About FIDAT Ventures
The FIDAT Ventures investment vehicle is owned by the Oddo family. Chaired by Philippe Oddo, the company invests in high-potential businesses involved in the healthcare sector and is supported by a world-class scientific board.
About Cenitz
Cenitz is a healthcare-focused private equity club with 250 accredited investors. Since 2021, it has supported 12 businesses with commitments ranging from €500,000 to €3 million. Supported by stringent selection and the ability to move quickly, Cenitz engages with projects that address genuine public health issues.
About Capital Cell
Capital Cell is Europe's leading alternative investment platform for the Life Sciences and Biotechnology sector. Founded in 2015 in the scientific ecosystem of Barcelona, it has since become one of the largest investors in biotech startups in Europe, always with the ambition to globally drive innovation in health and biotechnology. In the last ten years, Capital Cell has funded over 150 companies, driving over 140 million euros into biomedical innovation.
About Norfoalk
Investment company Norfoalk is based in Lyon, France. Founded and led by Jean-Guillaume Lafay, its strategy involves taking stakes in innovative, disruptive businesses. Jean-Guillaume Lafay is a serial entrepreneur (former CEO and co-founder of Mablink Bioscience, acquired by Eli Lilly) who draws on his dual expertise in biotechnology and private equity to direct the company’s investments towards projects with high scientific and societal potential.
For more information, visit LinkedIn: Jean-Guillaume Lafay
About UI Investissement
UI is an independent company specializing in business development. For over 50 years, UI has been committed to working alongside managers of start-ups, SMEs and ETIs to create and develop economically and sustainably successful companies.
UI Investissement manages more than 1.7 billion euros in assets and invests with over 300 managers in business sectors essential to society, such as healthcare, agri-business, industry and services.
Founded in November 2023 by the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regional authority, the aim of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Regional Future Industry Fund (FRAI – AURA) is to contribute to financing innovative seed- or scaleup- stage startups and mature businesses in the growth stage located in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.
About FaDièse
The FaDièse funds are entrepreneur funds worth €32 million overall. They involve around 70 associates - business leaders - who are supported by institutional investors including reinsurer SCOR and France’s public sector investment bank, Bpifrance.
FaDièse’s success is based on an original approach combining the philosophy of business angels and the demands of venture capital. It combines support from experienced leaders who share strong values and build on successful entrepreneur-to-entrepreneur relationships, with an investment framework that meets professional standards in line with a long-term strategy, starting right from seed stage.
Since the first fund was created in 2001, FaDièse has already committed more than €28 million of funding to 50 companies working across the internet, electronics, life sciences and industrial sectors, and employing more than 250 people directly.
For more information, visit LinkedIn: FaDiese
About Angelor
Based in Lyon, France, Angelor is an investment management company accredited by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French financial markets authority) in September 2022. Founded in 2008, Angelor is an independent venture capital company, with a mission to “develop finance that serves the common good”. Today, recognized for the quality of its shareholder base and the companies it finances, Angelor has federated numerous shareholders, most of whom are experienced business leaders committed to financing and supporting innovative entrepreneurs in their sector. Angelor has invested more than €33 million in 84 start-ups, particularly in the healthcare, agri-food and environment sectors – helping to create over 700 direct jobs, mainly in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.
About Le Cercle de Chiron
Le Cercle de Chiron is a network of business angels investing in life sciences companies. Its investments generally range from €150,000 to €300,000, with the possibility of co-investing in seed or Series A funding rounds alongside selected venture capital funds.
For more information, visit LinkedIn: Le Cercle de Chiron
