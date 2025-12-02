Saudi Hospital Saves Patient's Leg With Rare 3D Printed Blueprint After Tumor Threatened The Entire Hip

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a case that orthopedic oncologists describe as uncommon and often limb sacrificing a team of surgeons at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre removed a tumor invading the upper femur and creeping into the hip joint using patient specific 3D printed guides that allowed them to take the tumor and spare the leg at the same time.

The tumor's location is typically associated with high morbidity and frequently leads to amputation or significant disability but the Saudi team used high resolution imaging to design a set of cutting guides that mapped the bone down to its irregular contours enabling millimeter accurate resection without compromising the joint.

The patient walked within hours after surgery because the surgeons implanted a custom fitted prosthetic hip immediately after removing the tumor transforming what is usually a long and difficult recovery into an unexpectedly rapid return to mobility.

The technology used in this case is part of a 3D printing program that has earned global recognition and it is helping surgeons tackle conditions that were previously considered too anatomically complex by offering a visual and tactile blueprint that reduces uncertainty time and bone loss.

Orthopedic oncology experts say the approach is expanding what is surgically possible for patients with aggressive bone tumors particularly in anatomical areas where traditional cutting relies heavily on estimation rather than precision.

KFSHRC's dedicated 3D printing lab multidisciplinary tumor board and surgical planning infrastructure have positioned the institution as one of the very few centers globally capable of executing such high risk limb saving procedures with consistency and reproducibility.