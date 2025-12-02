KFSHRC Saves Patient's Limb With Complex Tumor Resection Using 3D Printed Guides

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has achieved a major milestone by performing a complex surgery to remove a tumor from the proximal femur extending to the left hip joint using 3D printing technology. Patient specific 3D printed cutting guides enabled the surgical team to excise the tumor completely with safe margins while preserving the limb, allowing the patient to walk immediately after surgery.

The operation was planned using high resolution imaging to design custom guides that minimized bone loss and improved surgical precision. Following tumor resection, an advanced prosthetic hip joint was implanted, enabling rapid and safe restoration of mobility.

This success builds on KFSHRC's recognized leadership in 3D printing which was honored with the Global Excellence Award in Technology Project Management by the Global Project Management Forum for its 3D printing program. The program has enhanced diagnostic accuracy, increased surgical efficiency, and reduced time and cost.

KFSHRC continues to distinguish itself regionally and internationally in complex orthopedic oncology supported by cutting edge infrastructure including dedicated 3D printing facilities and multidisciplinary teams spanning orthopedic oncology, radiology, medical oncology, pathology, and rehabilitation medicine. The technique opens new horizons for patients with difficult bone tumors helping shorten operating times and accelerate recovery and return to normal life.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region's most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026 reaffirming its leadership in innovation driven care.