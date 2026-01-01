Dense Fog Disrupts Flights Across North India Airlines Issue Advisory

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Flight operations across several parts of northern and eastern India, including Delhi, were affected on Thursday as dense fog engulfed large swathes of the region, sharply reducing visibility and prompting airlines to issue advisories for passengers.

Low visibility conditions led to disruptions at multiple airports, including those in Delhi, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati, with airlines cautioning travellers to remain alert and check flight updates to avoid inconvenience.

Delhi began the New Year under a thick blanket of fog, pollution and biting cold, as air quality continued to remain in the“very poor” category.

Dense fog combined with low temperatures further tightened its grip on the national capital, worsening already poor environmental conditions.

According to the latest data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 372, indicating persistently high pollution levels across the city.

Air India, early on Thursday, issued an advisory on X warning passengers that low visibility conditions in parts of north India, including Delhi, could disrupt flight operations.

“Weather forecasts for tomorrow morning indicate low visibility due to fog in parts of northern India, including Delhi, which may impact flight schedules across the network,” the airline said.

The carrier added that its 'FogCare' initiative was in place to assist travellers.“Our 'FogCare' initiative provides advanced alerts to passengers on flights most likely to be affected. It offers the option for you to either reschedule your flight at no extra cost or receive a full refund,” Air India informed passengers late Wednesday.

The airline also advised travellers to check the latest flight status on its official website and to allow additional time for travel to the airport due to prevailing conditions.

IndiGo airline also flagged weather-related disruptions, stating in a post on X,“Low visibility and fog over #Ranchi and #Bhubaneswar have impacted flight schedules. We are keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.”

The airline urged passengers to remain updated on their flight details through official channels.

“We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support. Here is hoping clearer skies help us serve you better soon, and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time,” IndiGo said.

As fog continued to linger over parts of the Northeast, IndiGo also alerted passengers about slower aircraft movement at Guwahati airport.

“Departures and arrivals to and from the city, as well as certain routes across our network, may experience short delays as we work through the weather conditions,” the airline stated.

Visibility dropped sharply in Guwahati as fog and haze covered the skies over the Assam capital, affecting normal flight operations.

SpiceJet, meanwhile, informed its passengers about adverse weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, cautioning that the situation could impact flight operations at both airports.

Lucknow airport also recorded low visibility early on Thursday. According to forecasts, visibility at the airport is expected to improve to around 1,200 metres, with the India Meteorological Department predicting further improvement to nearly 2,000 metres between noon and 2 p.m.