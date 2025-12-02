403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SpaceX Achieves Milestone with 60th Orbital Launch of 2025
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, SpaceX executed its 60th orbital mission of 2025, lifting off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
A Falcon 9 rocket ascended from the Space Launch Complex, transporting 27 Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit.
These freshly deployed spacecraft will integrate into SpaceX’s swiftly growing satellite network, which has now surpassed 9,000 operational units.
With this most recent mission, SpaceX has reached a remarkable total of 60 launches in 2025, marking the highest count of orbital operations completed within a single year.
A Falcon 9 rocket ascended from the Space Launch Complex, transporting 27 Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit.
These freshly deployed spacecraft will integrate into SpaceX’s swiftly growing satellite network, which has now surpassed 9,000 operational units.
With this most recent mission, SpaceX has reached a remarkable total of 60 launches in 2025, marking the highest count of orbital operations completed within a single year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment