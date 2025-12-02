403
Türkiye’s AJet Kicks Off Direct Flights to Beirut
(MENAFN) AJet, the Turkish budget airline, has initiated nonstop service to Beirut, Lebanon's capital city, departing from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport, the carrier announced Tuesday.
The inaugural direct flight from Istanbul touched down in Beirut on Tuesday, with the aircraft receiving a ceremonial welcome at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport.
Having previously maintained routes linking Ankara and Adana to Beirut, AJet will now execute daily round-trip operations connecting Istanbul with the Lebanese capital.
This Beirut addition represents AJet's continued expansion across its flight network spanning Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and North Africa.
The newly established route targets bolstering tourism flows and commercial exchange potential between Türkiye and Lebanon.
The strategic move positions AJet to capitalize on growing travel demand between the two nations while offering passengers affordable connectivity options in a critical regional corridor.
