Kraken Robotics Announces $12 Million In Orders For Synthetic Aperture Sonar And Subsea Batteries

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. ("Kraken" or the"Company") (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces it has received purchase orders for synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) and battery products totaling approximately $12 million. Orders for Kraken SAS, KATFISHTM towed SAS spares, and SeaPowerTM batteries have been placed by multiple organizations, including Teledyne Marine, Terradepth, and two navies from NATO member countries.

“As we near the end of the calendar year, we are seeing many expected orders coming through before budgets reset, including two new SeaPower battery customers” said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics.“Clients are from both defence and commercial organizations, highlighting how Kraken's dual-use technology is critical across a variety of applications, from maritime security to offshore energy.”

Teledyne Marine placed orders for both Kraken SAS and SeaPower batteries, which will be integrated on their Gavia and SeaRaptor autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for unnamed clients.

Kraken SAS will also be deployed as part of Terradepth's Absolute Ocean operating system, which aggregates multi-domain ocean data for U.S. military and commercial operators. The integration on Terradepth's self-recharging AUV delivers scaled autonomous survey capabilities to its government and offshore energy clients.

Kraken SAS and SeaPower batteries are purposefully designed to be platform agnostic, making these advanced sensors and power systems available for integration on any AUV, from small man-portable systems to XLUUVs. Supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide, Kraken Robotics' solutions are exploring and securing our oceans for defence, offshore energy, and marine research applications.









Figure 1: Kraken's Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) systems are designed and manufactured in Newfoundland, Canada.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken's synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

