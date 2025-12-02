Akamai Accelerates API Monetization For Accuweather® With New Zuplo API Gateway Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Streamlined workflows and enhanced developer experience drive revenue growth for the most trusted source of weather forecasts and warnings with proven Superior AccuracyTM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced a partnership with Zuplo that is transforming how AccuWeather ®, the most trusted source of weather forecasts and warnings with proven Superior AccuracyTM, delivers and monetizes its APIs. By combining Akamai's global edge platform with Zuplo's modern API gateway, AccuWeather is simplifying API management, enhancing the developer experience, and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

Together, Akamai and Zuplo deliver a modern API platform designed for scale and performance. Akamai's massively distributed cloud and edge infrastructure brings AccuWeather's critical data closer to users around the world, reducing latency and improving reliability. Zuplo's developer-first API gateway complements this foundation with intuitive management, authentication, and monetization capabilities, enabling AccuWeather to deliver data securely and instantly at global scale.

"The combined strengths of Zuplo and Akamai enable us to deliver weather data with unmatched speed and reliability," said Chris Patti, Chief Data and Science Officer at AccuWeather. "This partnership transforms our developer experience and helps us monetize our APIs more effectively while continuing to deliver life-saving information where and when it matters most."

AccuWeather now manages API traffic through a unified platform powered by Akamai and Zuplo. This unified approach strengthens API security, simplifies access management, and supports new monetization models. With Akamai's resilience and scale and Zuplo's streamlined API workflows, AccuWeather can now focus on its mission to save lives, protect property, and help people and companies make the best weather-impacted decisions.

"Together with Zuplo, we're helping customers like AccuWeather bring APIs to market faster, monetize them more efficiently, and deliver secure experiences at the edge," said Eric Graham, VP of Product Management, Application Security, Akamai Technologies. "This partnership showcases how Akamai's edge network, API security, and Zuplo's gateway can jointly drive performance, security, and business growth."

The companies also co-developed a redesigned developer portal for AccuWeather, simplifying registration, authentication, and payments. The new portal gives developers faster access to APIs while providing AccuWeather with a single interface for analytics, access control, and revenue tracking - enhancing both the developer and business experience.

"AccuWeather is one of the most used APIs in the world, and we're proud to partner with Akamai to deliver the edge performance and scale it requires," said Josh Twist, Zuplo's Co-Founder and CEO.“Our API gateway was built for distributed, high-volume workloads, and Akamai's global edge network makes this vision possible - a true win-win for our customers.”

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai and, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

About AccuWeather, Inc., and

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved more than 12,000 lives, prevented injury to more than 100,000 people, and saved companies tens of billions of dollars through better planning and decision-making.

A billion people around the world rely on AccuWeather's proven Superior AccuracyTM across our consumer digital platforms. is the number 1 weather destination and one of the top 100 most-visited websites in the world, and our award-winning AccuWeather app delivers detailed real-time forecasts to millions of smartphones.

Visit for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts, weather, news, and information, and download the free AccuWeather app for Android or iOS.

Contacts

Chris Nicholson

Akamai Media Relations

...

Akamai Investor Relations

...