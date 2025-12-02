'I Don't Want Gifts Or Fame...' Blind Cricket T20 WC Winner Phula Saren Pleads For A Roof For Her Family

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The 20-year-old Phula Saren from Odisha's Balasore district, who was adjudged Player of the Match in the final of the Blind Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Colombo, said that reality struck her hard upon returning home after India's historic title triumph.

The Blind Women's Cricket T20 World Cup-winning team was accorded a hero's welcome on its return to India. Moreover, the Government of Odisha awarded Rs 11 lakh each to the Odisha players after their historic win.

Phula, however, revealed that she was met with an eviction notice, compelling her to plead with the government for a small home for herself and her family. The world champion is deeply concerned about her parents' struggles, living in a temporary hut on government land in Salabanei village, amid the threat of eviction.

"When I came back with the World Cup, our District Collector told us he felt proud. But now we have received an eviction notice. Where will we go?” Phula told IANS. "If they remove us, I cannot study, I cannot practice, I cannot play. I will lose everything. I played for India... I made my country proud. But now I don't know where my family will live,” said Phula, holding back tears.

Phula's parents are daily wage labourers. The family have no land of their own.“We live on government land - a small shed my father built. My mother works as a helper in a local lab. My brothers also work as labourers. There is no stable income."

She added, "My father could not support my education or my game. Many times I wanted to quit. I was the only girl from my district to even complete higher studies... people in my village said, 'She is blind, what will she do?'

"I just want a small house for my family. I don't want big gifts. I don't want fame. I only want a small piece of land so my family can build a house. If we are removed, where will we stay? How will I continue my studies or cricket?”

She said that some officials promised help, but nothing materialised. "They said they would support me... open training facilities... give us land. But nothing happened. Everyone wants credit when I win. But when I need help, no one is there.”

Phula continued, "I fought poverty and disability. I fought every barrier to play for India. But now I am scared - not of cricket opponents, but of losing my home. The government felt proud when I won. Now I request the same government... please don't take away our home. Give us a small land to live on. That is all I want.”

Phula further recalled the moments after India's historic victory against Nepal in Colombo. "Winning the World Cup felt like touching the sky. My dream was to meet PM Modi... and just two days after the win, he called us. When he shook my hand, he said he was proud of us. I will never forget that day," she said.'