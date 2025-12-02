403
IADA Foundation Named Technology Sponsor For 2026 GAMA Aviation Design Challenge
The International Aircraft Dealers Association's IADA Foundation has been named the Technology Sponsor for the 2026 General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) Aviation Design Challenge. The foundation's commitment is up to $15,000 to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education through aviation.
Now in its 14th year, GAMA's Aviation Design Challenge introduces high school students across the United States to the science of flight and the principles of aircraft design through a hands-on curriculum which incorporates flight simulation and aircraft design. As Technology Sponsor, the IADA Foundation's contribution will directly support the software, digital tools and technical resources that bring the challenge to life for hundreds of students and educators nationwide.
“Supporting the GAMA Aviation Design Challenge reflects the IADA Foundation's commitment to strengthening the future of aviation through education, innovation and opportunity,” said Suzanne Meiners-Levy, Chair of the IADA Foundation and Shareholder at Advocate Consulting Legal Group, PLLC.“By helping make the technology behind this program accessible to students, we are investing in the next generation of engineers, pilots and aviation leaders who will carry this industry forward.”
The Aviation Design Challenge encourages high school teams, whether classroom groups or after-school programs, to learn fundamental concepts of flight using the Fly to Learn curriculum and flight simulation software powered by X-Plane. Over the course of the challenge, teams design, test and modify an aircraft to meet the needs of a simulated mission. Their final designs are evaluated on their performance of a test flight mission, a summary explaining design changes, a video submission summarizing what they learned and a checklist describing steps for the test flight.
“The GAMA Aviation Design Challenge continues to inspire students from all backgrounds to see aviation as an accessible and exciting career path,” said James Viola, President and CEO of the GAMA.“We are grateful to the IADA Foundation for its generous sponsorship and for recognizing how technology and education collectively create pathways into our industry.”
Teams participating in the Aviation Design Challenge receive complimentary access to the program materials. The winning team earns an all-expenses-paid general aviation experience, visiting a manufacturing facility to see aircraft production firsthand, while runners-up receive additional prizes promoting continued STEM engagement. Registration closes Dec. 19, 2025.
Through initiatives like this, the IADA Foundation continues to advance its mission to support educational programs, scholarships and charitable activities that strengthen the business aviation community. Its partnership with GAMA reinforces the foundation's focus on expanding access to aviation education and cultivating the industry's next generation of skilled professionals.
About GAMA and the Aviation Design Challenge
GAMA represents the world's leading manufacturers of general aviation airplanes, rotorcraft, engines, avionics and components. Its annual Aviation Design Challenge introduces students to aerospace engineering through an interactive STEM curriculum and national competition designed to promote interest in aviation careers.
About the IADA Foundation
The IADA Foundation creates gateways for aspiring young professionals and aviation focused charitable initiatives. It inspires the next generation of business aviation professionals through scholarships and education, creating openings for young people to flourish in the industry. The foundation also provides philanthropic support to aviation related charitable organizations. IADA is passionate and committed to ensuring the future of the business aircraft transaction industry and to serve people in times of need. The IADA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity, funded by the generous contributions of IADA Members. The mission of the IADA Foundation is supported by three pillars: Scholarship. Education. Philanthropy.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services Members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit .
About AircraftExchange
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to .
