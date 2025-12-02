Ariana Adjani Unveils Breakthrough Thermobalancing Therapy At European Biopharma Conference 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ariana Adjani at the 30th European Biopharma PPM Conference | Basel 2025

Thermobalancing therapy as a new medical technology for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), chronic prostatitis, and kidney stones with its ability to alleviate the symptoms of these conditions without side effects, was discussed at recent summits in Basel, Switzerland.

Presentation by Ariana Adjani, co-founder of Fine Treatment (UK), on Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), chronic prostatitis, and urolithiasis (kidney stone disease) took place in October at the 12th Healthcare Investment Forum and the 30th European Biopharma Project, Program & Portfolio Management Conference.

The discussion began with an explanation of the cause of these chronic conditions.

Development of kidney stones and progression of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and chronic prostatitis against the background of circulatory disorders.

Dr Simon Allen's long-term research has shown that all chronic diseases share a common cause: impaired microvascular circulation, leading to microfocal tissue hypothermia, which in turn triggers a chronic process in the organ-in these cases, kidneys and the prostate.

To address the problem of tissue hypothermia in the affected organ, he and Ariana Adjani created a range of unique devices. These Dr Allen's Devices work on the same principle, but differ depending on the organ whose chronic disease needs to be treated.



What should people diagnosed with kidney stones, BPH or chronic prostatitis know?

Firstly, kidney stone disease, BPH and chronic prostatitis are not malignant conditions, so their treatment should be as safe as possible.

Secondly, lifestyle changes, diet, nutritional supplements, fruits, and herbs cannot improve blood circulation in kidneys and the prostate gland. Therefore, these changes cannot cure them.

Thirdly, various long-term medications and prostate surgeries have serious side effects and can lead to new health problems. Therefore, kidney stones, BPH and chronic prostatitis tend to progress, reducing quality of life.

Fourth, clinical studies involving patients with kidney stones, BPH and chronic prostatitis conducted in large medical institutions have convincingly demonstrated and proven that Thermobalancing therapy using Dr Allen's Device - a treatment aimed at improving blood circulation in kidneys and the prostate gland, and eliminating hypothermia zones - leads to a significant improvement in the symptoms of these problems, and often to complete recovery.



Management of chronic diseases with Thermobalancing therapy is safe.

Discussions about Thermobalancing therapy at summits in Switzerland attracted considerable attention. Ariana Adjani emphasized that,“despite the improvement in well-being during the first days or weeks of Thermobalancing therapy, the devices for kidney stones and prostate treatment must be worn for three to six months, depending on the stage and severity of these conditions.

Thermobalancing therapy is, first and foremost, an effective and safe for at-home out-of-hospital treatment of kidney stones, BPH and chronic prostatitis, making it a recommended treatment option for these conditions. This will improve the quality of life for people, and the absence of side effects associated with the use of Dr Allen's Devices contributes to their well-being and active longevity.