Bitcoin Falls Below $85,000 Amid Crypto Market Decline

Bitcoin falls below $85K, losing 33% since its record high of $126,210 in early October.

Crypto-linked stocks, including Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR ), decline amid market sell-off. Spot bitcoin ETFs face $3.6B outflow in November, the largest since their launch in January 2024.

Bitcoin declined to below $85,000 on December 1, 2025, after the 11.8% decline of its record price of $126,210.50 on October 6. This is a 33% fall in only eight weeks showing increased volatility in this cryptocurrency market. According to Coinbase information, companies related to the trading and mining of digital assets have also suffered because of the decline of the digital asset.

Shares of major crypto platforms experienced losses as investors reacted to the sell-off. Coinbase Global declined 5.1%, Robinhood Markets fell 5.2%, and Bitcoin mining company Riot Platforms dropped 5.4%. Strategy, a firm focused solely on holding Bitcoin, fell 10.3%, with its 649,870 Bitcoins now valued at around $55 billion. American Bitcoin, part-owned by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., dropped 7.2% and has lost over 41% of its value since September 30.

Analysts explain the fall of Bitcoin as a mixture of global market risk aversion and institutional investors selling. A large number of traders switched to safer investments, including bonds and gold, driving Bitcoin futures down almost 24 percent in the last one month, whereas gold futures increased by almost 7 percent. This was a sell-off across the broader technology sector, as investors re-examined high valuations.

Deutsche Bank analysts mentioned a hawkish Federal Reserve and halted crypto regulations as other pressures in the market. Although the regulations of stablecoins were earlier introduced this year, a larger bill that establishes a new framework of cryptocurrencies is pending in the Senate, which also leads to investor uncertainty.

Spot bitcoin ETFs provide investors with more and more indirect exposure to Bitcoin. But in November, there was a withdrawal of $3.6 billion, the highest amount withdrawn since the ETFs were launched in January 2024. The market adjustment highlights the challenges of integrating cryptocurrencies into broader investment portfolios.

The recent decline raises questions about whether the drop represents a temporary correction or a more prolonged adjustment. Crypto trading and investment companies still remain volatile, as market participants review their positions and react to the constant changes in risk sentiment.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.