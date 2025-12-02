Priyanka Chaturvedi Refutes Scindia On 'Mandatory' Sanchar Saathi App

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday hit back at Union Minister of Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia over the directive mandating the Sanchar Saathi app, claiming that the app's functionality can neither be disabled nor restricted.

Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia had asserted that activating the Sanchar Saathi app on mobile handsets is not mandatory, and it is entirely up to consumers to use it or delete it like any other app.

In a response, Chaturvedi shared a copy of the directive by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) and wrote on X, "I will request the Telecom Minister of India to read the notification before calling it an 'unnecessary controversy'. Read page 2, point 7 B. It is clearly written in it that the app's functionality is neither disabled nor restricted."

Minister Defends App's Autonomy

Earlier today, addressing reporters outside Parliament, Scindia stressed that users retain full autonomy; those who do not wish to use the app are free not to register, and they may also delete it at any time. "If you want to activate it, do so. If you do not want to activate it, don't. Delete it if you wish. It is entirely your choice," said the minister.

Scindia emphasised that misinformation should not overshadow the app's consumer-protection benefits, noting that the platform has contributed to preventing financial frauds amounting to Rs 22,800 crore in 2024. "Opposition doesn't have any agenda (mudda), and they want to find out agenda (mudda). We can't help the Opposition," Scindia said.

Surveillance Allegations and DoT Directive

Rejecting allegations of surveillance, Scindia stated unequivocally that the app contains no provisions for snooping or call monitoring. The Opposition's staunch attack came after the DoT instructed manufacturers and importers to pre-install the app in the mobile handsets and ensure the app is visible and accessible, and functionalities are not disabled or restricted.

Ministry's Rationale

For devices already on the market, companies have been asked to push the app via software updates. According to the Ministry of Telecommunication, the directions issued on November 28 aim to safeguard citizens from purchasing non-genuine handsets, enable easy reporting of suspected telecom misuse, and improve the effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)