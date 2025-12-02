Lok Sabha Deadlock: Speaker Om Birla Calls All-Party Meeting At 3 Pm

The Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting is scheduled for 3:30 pm, as per sources.

Speaker Calls Meeting to End Deadlock

Meanwhile, to break the ongoing deadlock in the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has summoned a meeting of party leaders in his chamber at Parliament House at 3 pm on Tuesday, sources said.

According to sources, the Speaker will meet floor leaders in his room to address the issue of continued disruptions in the House.

The decision comes after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid persistent sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in 12 States and Union Territories.

Govt and Opposition Spar Over Discussion

Meanwhile, speaking in the Rajya Sabha over the Opposition's protest on SIR, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Government is ready for discussion on electoral reforms, Opposition should not insist on a timeline."

Responding to him, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The members had given notice under Rule 267 on SIR, and the House should start discussion on SIR."

Earlier in the day, Rijiju said he would clarify the government's stand on the Opposition's demand for a debate on SIR in the Lok Sabha around 2 pm.

"We said from the first day that we should debate with a calm mind. Yesterday we protested against the protest. Today I want to protest against this (Opposition sloganeering) again," he said amid uproar.

"There are multiple issues in the country, I do not consider any issue to be smaller than the other, but Parliament functions according to the rules, you cannot bury other issues," he added as Opposition MPs continued chanting "vote chor, gaddi chod."

Lok Sabha Adjourned After Brief Proceedings

Earlier, when the Lok Sabha resumed at noon, proceedings were adjourned within nine minutes till 2 pm due to continued protests.

Legislative Business Amid Uproar

Before the adjournment, Lok Sabha General Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh read out the list of bills to be sent for the President's assent, cleared during the previous Monsoon Session. These included the Manipur (GST) Amendment Bill, 2025, Manipur Appropriations No. 2 Bill, 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, among others.

MPs from the treasury benches also laid papers of various Standing Committees for consideration.

The House additionally passed a motion to elect two members to the Rubber Board, introduced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. The motion was adopted without objection.

The Lok Sabha had witnessed only 15 minutes of legislative business after proceedings began at 11 am, as Opposition sloganeering forced multiple adjournments during Question Hour.

The Winter Session continues amid persistent disruptions, with the government urging cooperation to ensure smooth functioning of parliamentary business.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)