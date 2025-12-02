Sanchar Saarthi App A 'Dictatorial Action': Kejriwal Attacks Modi Govt

Kejriwal Slams Directive as 'Attack on Privacy'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday strongly criticised the Modi government's directive requiring all mobile manufacturers to pre-install the Sanchar Saarthi app on new and existing phones, calling it a "brazen attack on individual privacy and liberty."

In a post on X, Kejriwal alleged that the notification neither seeks user consent nor provides the option to uninstall the app, describing it as a "gross dictatorial action" and demanding its immediate withdrawal. "The Modi government's diktat to all mobile manufacturers to install the Sanchar Saarthi app on all new and existing phones is a brazen attack on individual privacy and liberty. No democracy in the world has ever attempted to do so. The notification issued by the government has no mention of seeking individual consent to install the app or providing the option to delete it at any time. @AamAadmiParty condemns such gross dictatorial actions and demands immediate withdrawal of the notification," Kejriwal wrote on X.

Government Clarifies App is Voluntary

Earlier today, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that activation of the 'Sanchar Saathi' app on mobile devices is entirely voluntary. He emphasised that users can choose to use the app or delete it at any time, just like any other application.

Scindia clarified that the Sanchar Saathi application is entirely voluntary for consumers, reiterating that neither installation nor activation is mandatory. Addressing reporters outside Parliament, he stressed that users retain full autonomy; those who do not wish to use the app are free not to register, and they may also delete it at any time. "If you want to activate it, do so. If you do not want to activate it, don't. Delete it if you wish. It is entirely your choice," said the minister.

App's Role in Preventing Fraud

Scindia emphasised that misinformation should not overshadow the app's consumer-protection benefits, noting that the platform has contributed to preventing financial frauds amounting to Rs 22,800 crore in 2024.

DoT Mandate Aims to Enhance Consumer Awareness

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued directions requiring manufacturers and importers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on devices sold in India to enhance consumer awareness and curb the circulation of duplicate or tampered IMEIs. Developed under the Telecom Cyber Security framework, Sanchar Saathi supports users on both Android and iOS platforms, enabling verification of device authenticity and reporting of suspected fraud, thereby strengthening India's broader telecom-cybersecurity ecosystem. (ANI)

