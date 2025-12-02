NDA's Unanimous Choice: Prem Kumar To Be New Bihar Assembly Speaker

Prem Kumar to be New Assembly Speaker

Bihar is poised to elect its new Assembly Speaker on Tuesday, with senior BJP leader Prem Kumar emerging as the unanimous choice of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking ahead of the proceedings, state BJP president and minister Dilip Jaiswal confirmed that Kumar has already filed his nomination and the formal announcement would be made during the day's session. "Yesterday, the Pro-tem Speaker gave membership to all the MLAs. Today is the election for the post of Speaker of the Assembly, and Prem Kumar ji has filed his nomination. The formal announcement will be made today, and Prem Kumar will be elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly," Jaiswal told ANI.

New Assembly Session Commences

The first session of the newly constituted Bihar Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday, marked by the arrival of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and all newly elected MLAs. The session began with Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav administering the oath to members in phases, starting with the ministers, followed by the Leader of Opposition and other legislators.

Newly elected MLAs expressed confidence and reiterated their resolve to work for the people of Bihar. JD(U) MLA-elect Vinay Kumar Chaudhary emphasised the party's continued commitment to public welfare, saying, "We work for the public and will continue to do so."

Major Portfolio Reshuffle in Nitish Kumar Cabinet

The session comes days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allocated portfolios to the newly sworn-in NDA ministers. In a significant shift, the Home Department has been handed over to Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, marking the first time since 2005 that Nitish Kumar will not hold the key ministry. He has retained departments including General Administration, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, and Election.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha has taken charge of Land and Revenue, Geology and Mines, while BJP leaders Mangal Pandey, Dilip Jaiswal, Nitin Nabin, Arun Shankar Prasad, and Ramkripal Yadav have been allocated crucial portfolios ranging from Health and Law to Roads, Tourism, and Agriculture. (ANI)

