UP District Topper In 2023, 17-Year-Old Dies Hours Before Class 12 Pre-Board Exam

A 17-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur who once secured a stellar 97.4 per cent in the Class 10 board examinations in 2023, allegedly died by suicide just hours before his Class 12 physics pre-board exam on Monday. The victim, Raunak Pathak, a brilliant student of Brij Kishori Devi Memorial Inter College and a resident of Saket Nagar, was found dead near the railway tracks at the Juhi railway yard. His academic excellence had earned him a complete fee waiver at his coaching institute.

According to police reports, Raunak stepped out of his home around 6:30 am on Monday and never returned. His father, Alok Pathak, an employee at a private firm, and his sister Mini searched for him when repeated calls to him went unanswered. They located his motorcycle abandoned near the Juhi railway yard, where his body was found beside the tracks.

“I never imagined my only son would take such an extreme step. He was so bright,” said Raunak's devastated father.

Government Railway Police (GRP) inspector Om Narayan Singh confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination while the probe continues.“The reason behind the suicide is unclear. We are examining his mobile phone and speaking to his friends,” added Inspector Singh.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)