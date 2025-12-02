Football Legend David Beckham Wishes Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru On Their Wedding

Samantha and director Raj Nidimoru tied the knot yesterday in a private ceremony. Among the many wishes they received, a special congratulatory message came from football legend David Beckham, who commented on the wedding photos Samantha shared on Instagram. Samantha graciously replied, thanking him for his warm wishes. Recently, their interaction at an event in India, where Beckham exchanged jerseys with Samantha, had also gone viral on social media.

Raj, one of the creators of The Family Man series, hails from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. He is well-known in the film industry for his successful collaborations with Krishna D.K. His earlier films like Flavors, 99, and Shor in the City were well-received by audiences and critics alike.

He also co-wrote and directed Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, A Gentleman, and Unpaused with D.K. Raj is also one of the directors of Guns & Gulaabs, which starred Dulquer Salmaan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Only close friends attended the wedding ceremony of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj, which took place at the Linga Bhairavi temple at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

This is Raj's second marriage. He divorced his ex-wife, Shyamali Dey in 2022. Samantha had earlier divorced actor Naga Chaitanya after four years of marriage. The couple married in 2017 and separated in 2021. Kushi (2023) is the most recent film in which Samantha appeared as the lead actress.