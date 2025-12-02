Flynas Expands International Network With The Russian Destinations St. Petersburg And Sochi

flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saint Petersburg Airport in Russia to explore opportunities for cooperation and study the possibility of launching direct flights between Saudi Arabia and the city of St. Petersburg.

This step comes as part of flynas' continued expansion in the Russian market. The airline was the first Saudi carrier to connect Riyadh and Moscow with direct scheduled flights, launched in August 2025, and it recently announced new direct flights between Jeddah and Moscow starting on December 23, as part of ongoing efforts to offer more travel options between the two countries.

The MoU also coincides with the announcement of a mutual visa-free travel agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which is expected to significantly boost travel, tourism, and business between the two sides in the coming period.

In addition, flynas continues to explore new expansion opportunities, including its plan to operate direct flights to the Russian city of Sochi during the Summer 2026 season-further strengthening its international network and reinforcing its position as the leading low-cost carrier in the region.

flynas stated that the MoU with St. Petersburg Airport will open the door to exploring multiple areas of cooperation and developing joint initiatives, with operational steps to be taken in line with regulatory approvals and applicable standards.

The airline continues to reaffirm its commitment to supporting the aviation and tourism sectors in Saudi Arabia by expanding air connectivity and increasing international destinations in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

