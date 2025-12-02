U.S. Orders Screening Review For Afghans Admitted After August 2021

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The White House has announced a sweeping review of Afghanistan's nationals who entered the United States after the 2021 withdrawal, following a deadly attack in Washington that left one National Guard member dead and another critically injured.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated on Monday, December 1 that entry for migrants from what the administration considers“high-risk countries” has been temporarily halted while screening procedures undergo reassessment. She argued that nearly 100,000 Afghans arrived under the Operation Allies Welcome program“without full vetting,” calling the system inherited by the administration“a historic failure.”

According to Leavitt, tens of thousands of Afghans entered the U.S. after the fall of Kabul with incomplete background checks, a situation she said poses ongoing national security risks. She added that the government will continue mass deportations and remove individuals identified as security threats during the review.

The review was triggered after U.S. authorities identified Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a former Afghan soldier who arrived after the evacuation, as the suspect in the recent attack. The incident has fueled renewed debate over refugee screening, border policy and post-war commitments.

Following the attack, the administration issued an indefinite suspension of Afghan visa processing and refugee admissions, alongside a directive to reassess all cases approved under the previous policy. Officials say the process could take weeks or months depending on case volume.

The decision has drawn polarized reactions. Critics warn the move risks penalizing thousands who worked alongside U.S. forces and fled reprisals, while supporters argue tightened controls are necessary to prevent further security lapses.

Immigration analysts say the review signals a broader reassessment of post-withdrawal refugee policy and could reshape future pathways for Afghan resettlement.

As the process unfolds, lawmakers and advocacy groups are calling for transparency, arguing the outcome will affect U.S. credibility with wartime partners and define long-term obligations to displaced Afghans.

