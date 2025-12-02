Renaissance Dhaka Unveils Signature 'Zaika' À La Carte Menu At Its Restaurant Bahar

Dhaka: Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan has launched its newest culinary curation, the Zaika Signature À La Carte menu, that celebrates the rich heritage and artistry of Indian cuisine at the hotel's fine dining outlet Bahar Multicuisine Restaurant.

At the heart of Zaika, each dish is shaped by age-old techniques and iconic flavors passed down through generations, said the hotel in a release.

From the smoky allure of the tandoor to the deep, layered richness of slow-cooked gravies, Zaika reimagines beloved classics with a modern, added the hotel.

The Zaika experience begins with creations such as the Cone Dosa, a reinvention of a South Indian classic delighting diners with its crisp elegance.

The Tandoori Prawn Shooter unites fire-kissed prawns and aromatic spices.

Among the centerpieces of the menu is the Lahori Mutton Dum Biryani, slow-cooked with saffron, ghee, and hand-ground spices.

Another highlight, the Beef Kakori Kebab, carries the legacy of Awadhi royalty with juicy tenderness and aroma.

Complementing these is the iconic Rajasthani Laal Maas, a curry inspired by the rugged flavors of the desert and the kitchens of Rajasthan, enriched with Mathania chilli.

The dessert selection offers exquisite fusions such as Anjeer Basundi - slow-reduced milk infused with figs. The Motichur Mousse Magic transforms a beloved classic into a silky, contemporary indulgence, while the Kaju Katli Cheesecake blends the nostalgia of traditional mithai with the sophistication of a Western dessert.

The Zaika Signature À La Carte menu is now available at Bahar Multicuisine Restaurant of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan.

T