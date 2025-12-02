Jason Goins Expands His Commitment To The Tipi Raisers Through Hands On Service And Youth Education

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Jason Goins continues to deepen his long term support for The Tipi Raisers, a nonprofit that serves Indigenous communities through relationship building, service trips, youth outreach, and cultural education. His most recent involvement included volunteering with first graders during an educational program in Colorado. The program centered on teamwork, outdoor work, and respect for tribal customs. This experience added another layer to his years of involvement with the group, which began when he joined a service trip through National Community Church in Washington DC.

Goins was drawn to The Tipi Raisers because their model focuses on commitment, consistency, and trust. His first service trip brought him to the Hopi and Dine communities in Arizona, where he spent a week working alongside Tipi Raisers staff, volunteers, and local partners. He said the impact stayed with him long after he returned home. He valued the approach the nonprofit takes when it enters communities. He recognized their focus on long term connection instead of short term outcomes. He saw a group focused on building trust where harm and distance existed before. He returned to Arizona in May 2025 because he felt moved by the people he met and the work the group supports.

Since then, he has stayed connected to Tipi Raisers events through volunteer work, community gatherings, and service opportunities. In October he traveled to Colorado to help with an educational outreach program for first grade students. During the school visit, he helped teach the value of teamwork by guiding students through outdoor tasks that required cooperation. The students learned how much easier work becomes when groups communicate and support each other. They also learned the importance of honoring tribal customs and respecting the role of large animals, including horses. Goins said he watched students' confidence grow as they worked together and began to understand the cultural lessons presented by Tipi Raisers leaders.

Goins plans to support the organization for many years to come. He stays in touch with volunteers and Indigenous partners he has met during his trips. He tries to attend every event he can fit into his schedule. He believes the group sets an example by investing time, respect, and humility into every relationship they build. He said he learns something important each time he participates in a new project or returns to a familiar community. He believes Tipi Raisers shows what true service looks like. He describes the nonprofit as a group that stays present when work becomes complex, emotional, or slow. He plans to continue supporting the group both in person and from home as he prepares for his transition out of military service.

Goins says his ongoing connection to Tipi Raisers reflects his personal goal to make steady contributions to communities that welcome him. He believes every trip matters. He believes consistent service builds trust. He values the friendships he has formed across multiple states. He plans to keep traveling for service trips, keep volunteering with youth programs, and keep learning from the people who guide Tipi Raisers.