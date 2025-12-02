Iran's Reservoirs Near Breaking Point, Company Representative Says
Amini noted that Iran has been experiencing drought conditions for six consecutive years. In the past seven days, rainfall has dropped by 99.3 percent, and long-term precipitation is down 88 percent.
The company official added that inflow to the country's 62,000 water reservoirs has significantly decreased, marking the lowest rainfall in the past 57 years. Major reservoirs, including Amir-Kabir, Lar, Zayanderud, and Dusti, are in dire condition, threatening Iran's strategic water reserves.
To note, inflow to Iran's reservoirs totaled 2.33 billion cubic meters from September 23 through November 29, a 38 percent decline compared to the same period last year. During this time, total water reserves in the country's reservoirs amounted to 16.7 billion cubic meters.
