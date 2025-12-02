Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, China Accelerate Efforts To Fast-Track Key Trilateral Railway

Uzbekistan, China Accelerate Efforts To Fast-Track Key Trilateral Railway


2025-12-02 06:04:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 2. Uzbekistan and China discussed measures to accelerate the implementation of major infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan–China railway, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade.

The matter was discussed during a routine meeting of the Working Group, established within the framework of the cooperation mechanism between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments and Industry (MIIT) and China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov and Zhou Haibing, Vice Chairman of the NDRC, with the participation of members of the Uzbek delegation and representatives from the Chinese side.

The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as joint efforts to advance satellite technologies, including the creation of a regional Beidou system center for Central Asia. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further expand strategic dialogue and deepen practical cooperation.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with China reached $13.1 billion from January through October 2025, up from $10.2 billion recorded during the same period in 2024 - an increase of approximately 28%.

MENAFN02122025000187011040ID1110424247



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search