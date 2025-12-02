Uzbekistan, China Accelerate Efforts To Fast-Track Key Trilateral Railway
The matter was discussed during a routine meeting of the Working Group, established within the framework of the cooperation mechanism between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments and Industry (MIIT) and China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov and Zhou Haibing, Vice Chairman of the NDRC, with the participation of members of the Uzbek delegation and representatives from the Chinese side.
The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as joint efforts to advance satellite technologies, including the creation of a regional Beidou system center for Central Asia. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further expand strategic dialogue and deepen practical cooperation.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with China reached $13.1 billion from January through October 2025, up from $10.2 billion recorded during the same period in 2024 - an increase of approximately 28%.
