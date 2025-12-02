Azerbaijan's Mod Applauds Inspection Success Of Combined Arms Army Units (PHOTO)
Within the inspections, the actions of units that were put on alert, headquarters activities, combat training, commander training, combined-arms training, and the state of logistics support were checked. The personnel underwent evaluations in various types of training, carried out practical firing with small arms and artillery installations. Drill reviews were also held to check the material training base.
Training sessions on tactical-special training for the servicemen, as well as the activities of the commando units at the mountain commando rappel tower and on the scout trail, were observed.
The servicemen successfully fulfilled the assigned tasks by using modern technical means.
The results of the inspections held in the Azerbaijan Army and the professionalism of servicemen were assessed positively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment