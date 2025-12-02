Azerbaijan's Mod Applauds Inspection Success Of Combined Arms Army Units (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)According to the 2025 training plan, during the inspections on the results of the year conducted in the Combined Arms Army by the Main Military Inspection of the Ministry of Defense, the successful activities of the military units and subunits were highly assessed, the ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

Within the inspections, the actions of units that were put on alert, headquarters activities, combat training, commander training, combined-arms training, and the state of logistics support were checked. The personnel underwent evaluations in various types of training, carried out practical firing with small arms and artillery installations. Drill reviews were also held to check the material training base.

Training sessions on tactical-special training for the servicemen, as well as the activities of the commando units at the mountain commando rappel tower and on the scout trail, were observed.

The servicemen successfully fulfilled the assigned tasks by using modern technical means.

The results of the inspections held in the Azerbaijan Army and the professionalism of servicemen were assessed positively.