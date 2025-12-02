Jordanian University Researchers Join Algeria Biodiversity Symposium

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) – Two researchers from the Hamdi Mango Center for Scientific Research at the University of Jordan, Rand Abu Zureik and Tamara Qudah, participated in the Second International Symposium on Biodiversity and Natural Resource Management, recently organized by the Higher Teacher Training School – Kouba (Sheikh Mohamed El Bachir El Ibrahimi), represented by the Laboratory of Environmental Animal Biology in Tipaza, Algiers.According to a statement issued by the University of Jordan on Tuesday, the symposium brought together a select group of scientists and researchers from various Arab countries, as well as researchers from Britain, France, Spain, Turkey, and other countries, providing an important platform for exchanging expertise and discussing the latest developments in biodiversity and natural resource management.At the invitation of the organizing committee, Abu Zureik delivered a scientific lecture titled "Nanoclay Composites for Sustainable Water Treatment: Bridging Material Innovation and Ecosystem Protection." Her lecture addressed the prospects of using nanomaterials to improve water quality in sustainable ways that preserve ecosystems, drawing significant interest from experts and participants.For her part, Qudah presented a research paper titled "In Vitro Propagation and Cryopreservation of the Wild Plant Ephedra foeminea for Climate-Resilient Conservation in Jordan." Her presentation focused on biotechnology applications for preserving wild plant species threatened by the effects of climate change, contributing meaningfully to the scientific dialogue at the conference.The two researchers said the participation offered a valuable scientific experience, providing an opportunity to interact with international experts and enhance the University of Jordan's presence in global research forums. It also supported the establishment of future collaborative relationships with Arab and international academic institutions.They expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and excellent organization of the symposium, commending the efforts of the Higher Teacher Training School – Kouba and the Laboratory of Environmental Animal Biology in ensuring the success of the international scientific event.