Cancer Insurance Coverage Extended To 4.1 Million Citizens, Government Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) – Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh on Tuesday announced the commencement of a government decision issued last April to provide cancer insurance coverage for 4.1 million citizens, under an agreement that allocates JD124 million in the 2026 budget. The King Hussein Cancer Foundation will contribute an additional JD8.5 million.Shehadeh detailed that the insurance program covers senior citizens aged 60 and above who are not enrolled in military or private insurance, children under 19, and families benefiting from the National Aid Fund. He said insured citizens will receive treatment through government hospitals, the King Hussein Cancer Center, or facilities affiliated with the Jordan Armed Forces. He added that cancer patients who fall outside the specified categories remain covered under government insurance.On digital services, Shehadeh said the health insurance card is now accessible through the Sanad application operated by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. He also announced the rollout of an electronic platform allowing citizens to verify insurance coverage for treatment at the King Hussein Cancer Center using their national ID number via gov).He noted that the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in cooperation with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, launched the government insurance card service on Sanad to enable eligible citizens to begin obtaining their cards starting today, ahead of the insurance activation date of January 1, 2026.Shehadeh stressed that the initiative aligns with the government's Economic Modernization Vision, which focuses on economic growth, improving living standards, and expanding social protection. He said the program reflects the government's shift from an exemption-based system to an insurance-based model.