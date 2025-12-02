403
Karmaveer Chakra Awardee Ananya Paul Doddamani Launches 11-State 'Goodness Drive'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 02, 2025: Human, tribal welfare activist, Karmaveer Chakra Awardee and Tribal Connect founder, Ananya Paul Doddamani, has officially launched her ambitious Goodness Drive, a multi-state welfare mission covering 11 Indian states, beginning from Karnataka and culminating in the far-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.
The drive aims to distribute food, clothing, books, medicines, hygiene kits, and essential supplies to some of the most underserved and geographically challenging communities in India.
A respected advocate with over 22 years of experience in social development, diversity advocacy, and grassroots welfare, Ananya has worked extensively with vulnerable families, children, senior citizens, and animals in distress. She currently runs 17 welfare centres across India, each focused on targeted interventions such as education support, healthcare assistance, awareness programs, and community upliftment.
Reaching the Unreached: A Drive for India's Most Inaccessible Regions
What sets the Goodness Drive apart is its mission to penetrate regions that remain largely untouched by mainstream NGO networks. Ananya's route from Karnataka through India's central and eastern belts and finally into the mountainous terrains of Arunachal Pradesh has been designed to cover communities with limited access to welfare services, especially in tribal areas and regions with minimal exposure to the outside world.
Speaking about the vision behind the initiative, Ananya Paul Doddamani, Founder, NGO Tribal Connect said "With over 22 years of experience in the welfare sector, I've understood how difficult it is to penetrate remote areas, especially tribal regions where there is a lack of education and limited understanding of the outer world. But that is exactly why this drive is crucial. I already have 17 centres running across India, and this time, the Goodness Drive is focused on reaching the places most organisations cannot. We have strong data and insights from years of on-ground work, which will help us create deeper, more targeted impact moving forward."
A Data-Driven Social Intervention
One of the strongest pillars of the initiative is the rich data Ananya has gathered through years of grassroots engagement. This includes insights into community behaviours, unmet needs, geographic barriers, resource gaps, and population segments that require sustained support. The Goodness Drive uses this data to ensure that every intervention whether a distribution camp, welfare session, or awareness effort - is purposeful, efficient, and deeply relevant to local realities.
About Ananya Paul Doddamani
Ananya Paul Doddamani from Assam now based out of Karnataka is founder of NGO - Tribal Connect, a Karmaveer Chakra Awardee known for her impactful work in human and animal welfare, diversity advocacy, and social empowerment. With 22+ years of grassroots experience and 17 operational centres across India, she continues to be a committed voice for inclusion, compassion, and community upliftment.
