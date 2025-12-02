403
Kuwait State Audit Bureau Participates In Jeddah's ARABOSAI 15Th Session
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The 15th General Assembly of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) convened on Tuesday in Jeddah with the participation of President of Kuwait State Audit Bureau (SAB) Essam Al-Roumi, alongside heads of Arab supreme audit institutions and representatives of international and regional organizations.
President of Saudi Arabia's General Court of Audit and ARABOSAI Chair, Dr. Hussam Al-Anqari, said in his opening address that the meeting comes amid rapid global developments, underscoring the need for audit institutions to adopt advanced tools and technologies to enhance their performance and strengthen public financial oversight.
He added that the meeting reflects a strong commitment to promoting joint action, supporting the organization's role, and elevating its regional and international standing, while affirming ARABOSAI's dedication to assisting its members in keeping pace with global changes to improve institutional efficiency.
For her part, First Vice President of the Tunisian Court of Accounts and ARABOSAI Deputy Secretary-General Fadhila Gargouri, highlighted the organization's efforts in recent years to enhance cooperation among member institutions, strengthen shared work mechanisms, and support the achievement of sustainable development goals.
She stressed the importance of expanding partnerships with the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and peer organizations to advance audit quality in Arab countries.
Meanwhile, President of Egypt's Central Auditing Organization and President of the INTOSAI Counselor Mohammad Al-Faisal, said the assembly serves as a distinguished professional platform that embodies Arab cooperation in public auditing.
He praised ARABOSAI's institutional efforts in maintaining its programs and partnerships despite global challenges, noting the success of initiatives such as the Arab Auditor Fellowship Program, which has become a notable model for capacity development in the region.
Kuwait's Consul General in Jeddah and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef Al-Tunaib, along with diplomatic attache Abdullah Al-Wiqayan, also attended the opening.
The three-day assembly will discuss several agenda items aimed at strengthening cooperation among member institutions and improving their audit performance.
The meetings will conclude on Thursday with the 70th Executive Council session, which will address matters related to ARABOSAI's activities and future programs.
ARABOSAI, established in 1976 and comprising all Arab League member states, works to promote transparency and accountability across the Arab region and to strengthen cooperation between member institutions and INTOSAI, as well as relevant international and regional bodies. (end)
