KWS Launches Convoy To Support Gaza's Health Sector
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Watering Society (KWS) launched the first "Soqia Gaza" humanitarian convoy on Tuesday, delivering 15 truckloads of fresh water to support the health sector in Gaza.
The initiative comes in response to an appeal from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Affairs and with the cooperation of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, along with representatives of Kuwaiti charitable organizations.
Dr. Najeeb Al-Othman, Chairman of the KWS, told KUNA that "Soqia Gaza" marks the beginning of a continuous humanitarian effort, stressing that water is fundamental to human survival.
He said providing clean water to Palestinians under such harsh conditions is not merely assistance but a lifeline for people facing severe shortages and urgent need.
Al-Othman explained that the convoy was funded by Al-Rawdatain Water Bottling Company and consists of 15 trucks carrying more than 800,000 bottles of water.
The shipment will travel from Kuwait to Al-Arish, Egypt, before entering Gaza through the designated authorities. He emphasized the crucial role of official coordination with the Ministries of Social Affairs and Foreign Affairs in ensuring the convoy's swift completion.
He also revealed that the association is preparing additional water-related projects in Gaza, including well-drilling and supplying water to the most affected areas. A field team will oversee distribution to guarantee timely delivery to those in need.
The Ministry of Social Affairs Acting Director of the Department of Charitable Societies and Foundations, Abdulmohsen Al-Mekhayyal said the ministry supports all charitable initiatives aimed at global humanitarian relief.
Engineer Fatima Hayat, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Monitoring, Control and Supervision Centers at Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, affirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting charitable efforts benefiting Gaza, stressing that humanitarian work is a shared responsibility among government bodies, charities, and civil society. (end)
