Gibson Energy Announces Major Contract Extensions Of 20 And 10 Years At Edmonton, Sanctioning Of New Wink-To-Gateway Integration Project, And $150 Million Of Growth Capital In 2026

Key Highlights:

Renewed refined products services agreement with a senior integrated oil sands company at Edmonton by 20 years

Extended terminal storage agreement with a senior integrated oil sands company at Edmonton by 10 years

Announced new Wink-to-Gateway integration capital project of approximately $50 million, which includes new tankage at Wink and a new pipeline connection at Gateway to drive increased throughput Provided 2026 growth capital guidance of $150 million



Contract Extensions of 20 and 10 Years at Edmonton

Gibson renewed a 20-year take-or-pay contract supporting refined products services at its Edmonton Terminal with a senior integrated oil sands customer. The Company also extended a terminal storage take-or-pay agreement with a senior integrated oil sands customer covering 800,000 barrels of tankage by an incremental 10 years. These commitments underscore the critical role of the Edmonton Terminal within the broader global energy landscape.

“The extension of these long-term, take-or-pay contracts at Edmonton speaks to the growing demand for our Infrastructure services and the essential role our assets play in supporting our customers,” said Curtis Philippon, President & CEO.“We appreciate the continued trust our customers place in us and are proud to support them as a reliable and long-term partner.”

Growth Capital Guidance

The Company also announced its 2026 growth capital guidance of $150 million, including approximately $50 million of sanctioned capital predominantly related to the Wink-to-Gateway integration project. The scope of this project will include new tankage and upgrades at Wink and a connector pipeline at Gateway to enable concurrent Permian and Eagle Ford flows. Enhancements will support growing customer demand, ease capacity constraints, and increase access to supply for Gateway customers.

The balance of the 2026 growth capital program will be directed toward additional high-return opportunities across Gibson's asset base, which are currently being advanced and evaluated through the Company's disciplined capital allocation framework.

“We are pleased to announce our 2026 capital budget, including the newly sanctioned Wink-to-Gateway project, which advances our Infrastructure growth strategy and supports our compelling total return proposition,” said Riley Hicks, SVP & CFO.“As we execute these projects, we will remain focused on value creation and financial discipline, delivering within our target five-to-seven-times build multiple and ensuring our funding approach remains aligned with our Financial Principles.”

Replacement Capital Guidance

Gibson's Board of Directors approved a replacement capital expenditure program of $50 to $60 million in 2026. The program reflects ongoing investment in the integrity and reliability of Gibson's Infrastructure, reinforcing the Company's commitment to safe, efficient and industry-leading operations.

Funding Position

With this capital program, Gibson remains fully funded and expects to operate well within its Financial Principles, supported by growing, stable Infrastructure cash flows in 2026.

Investor Day Details

For further information, Gibson will be hosting an Investor Day on the morning of December 2, 2025 at LUMI Experience in Toronto, Ontario. The event will be led by Gibson's Curtis Philippon, President & CEO.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Statements

