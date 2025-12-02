Duluth Holdings Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On December 16, 2025
A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 9:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the results and answer questions.
Live conference call: 1-844-875-6915 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6711 (international)
Conference call replay available through December 23, 2025: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international)
- Replay access code: 1024592 Live and archived webcast: duluthtrading To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register at
About Duluth Trading
Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers with an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and“store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our“No Bull Guarantee” - if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at
Investor Contacts:
Heena Agrawal
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Chris Steffes
Senior Director of FP&A
