Duluth Holdings Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On December 16, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men's and women's casual wear, workwear, and accessories, today announced that it will report third quarter 2025 financial results before market on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 9:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 1-844-875-6915 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6711 (international)

Conference call replay available through December 23, 2025: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international)



Replay access code: 1024592

Live and archived webcast: duluthtrading To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register at



