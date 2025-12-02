STUB INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That Stubhub Holdings, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the StubHub class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at ....

CASE ALLEGATIONS: StubHub operates a ticketing marketplace for live event tickets worldwide. According to the StubHub class action lawsuit, on or about September 17, 2025, StubHub conducted its IPO, issuing approximately 34 million shares of common stock to the public at the offering price of $23.50 per share.

The StubHub class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO's offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or omitted to state that: (i) StubHub was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors; (ii) those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months free cash flow; and (iii) as a result, StubHub's free cash flow reports were materially misleading. The quarterly report allegedly revealed that this year-over-year decrease“primarily reflects changes in the timing of payments to vendors.”

The StubHub class action lawsuit further alleges that on November 13, 2025, StubHub issued a press release announcing financial results for the third quarter of 2025, which ended September 30, 2025, revealing free cash flow of negative $4.6 million in the quarter, a 143% decrease. StubHub further revealed its net cash provided by operating activities was only $3.8 million, a 69.3% decrease, the complaint alleges. On this news, StubHub's stock price fell by nearly 21%, according to the StubHub investor class action.

By the commencement of the StubHub shareholder class action lawsuit, StubHub's stock price was trading as low as $10.31 per share, a nearly 56% decline from the $23.50 per share IPO price, the complaint alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired StubHub common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the StubHub class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the StubHub investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the StubHub shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the StubHub class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.