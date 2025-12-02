Comprehensive Report On The Multimodal Search Platform Market: Opportunities And Challenges

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Multimodal Search Platform Market Through 2025?The market size for the multimodal search platform has seen considerable growth in the past few years. Market projections show that it will increase from $4.87 billion in 2024 to $6.02 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. Factors like the growing necessity for effective content discovery, increased usage of smartphones and other smart devices, the emphasis on personalized and context-aware search results, the focus on data-based decision-making and automation, and the surge in digital content on social media and online platforms play a significant role in the historical growth of this market.

Anticipated to follow an upward trend in the forthcoming years, the size of the multimodal search platform market is predicted to surge, reaching $13.97 billion by 2029, proliferating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. This significant growth during the forecast period could be attributed to factors such as the escalating usage of natural language processing and computer vision technologies, the surging prevalence of e-commerce and online content platforms adopting multimodal search, the growing demand for effective data discovery and retrieval solutions, the expanding use of cloud-based multi-modal research solutions deployment, and the increase in partnerships between technology providers and digital platforms. The forecast period will likely experience key trends like advancements in AI-facilitated contextual search, creation of a cross-device seamless search experience, innovation in integrating voice and image-based queries, enhancement in personal and adaptive search recommendations, and the evolution of real-time multimodal analytics and insights.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Multimodal Search Platform Market?

The anticipated expansion of the multimodal search platform market can be credited to an increasing need for individualized search experiences. These personalized search experiences are systems that cater to each user's unique behaviors, preferences, location, purchase records, and underlying intent. Users' rising demand for more personalized search experiences, that closely align with their specific inclinations and activities, enhances the relevance of the search results and intensifies their interaction and satisfaction with digital platforms. The multimodal search platform escalates these individualized search experiences by amalgamating text, speech, picture, and video inputs to comprehend user intentions more precisely and to present highly pertinent, situation-aware results that cater to individual predilections. For example, a report issued by Nosto, a commerce experience platform from the US, in March 2025, documented that websites utilizing Nosto's advanced AI-based search technology witnessed a staggering 323% ascent in search inquiries in 2024. This resulted to a substantial 1024% income boost for brands between the span of 2023 and 2024. Consequently, the escalating demand for individualized search experiences is propelling the expansion of the multimodal search platform market.

Which Players Dominate The Multimodal Search Platform Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Multimodal Search Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Apple Inc.

. Google LLC

. Microsoft Corporation

. Meta Platforms Inc.

. Alibaba Group Holding Limited

. Amazon Web Services Inc.

. IBM Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. SAP SE

. NEC Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Multimodal Search Platform Market?

Leading enterprises in the multimodal search platform market are prioritizing the development of cutting-edge technologies like multimodal AI engines to better search precision, personalization for users, and comprehensive discovery of content. A multimodal AI engine is a sophisticated AI system proficient in processing and merging various data forms to provide precise, context-specific, and customised outcomes, also facilitating uninterrupted interaction across different input modes to enhance the user experience. For example, in July 2025, Shiprocket Limited, a public limited company based in India, introduced a multimodal AI model with a focus on assisting MSMEs and D2C businesses by incorporating top-tier artificial intelligence skills to organize operations, augment customer interaction, and refine decision-making. This model employs various forms of data like text, visuals, and voice to offer smart insights and personalized experiences. The goal of this innovation is to allow businesses to automate operations, fine-tune logistics, and expand effectively in the competitive landscape of digital commerce.

Global Multimodal Search Platform Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The multimodal search platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: E-Commerce, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Enterprises, Individual Users, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Search Engines, Natural Language Processing Tools, Image Recognition Systems, Voice Recognition Systems, Data Integration Platforms, Recommendation Engines

2) By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Processing Units, Input Devices, Display Systems

3) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, Maintenance And Upgradation Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Multimodal Search Platform Market?

In 2024, the multimodal search platform market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the region with the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

