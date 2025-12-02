Monitor Arm Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Monitor Arm Market Size And Growth?In recent times, the monitor arm market has seen robust growth. The market projection shows an increase from $1.58 billion in 2024 to $1.69 billion in 2025, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The factors contributing to this historic growth include enhanced understanding of office ergonomics, a rise in the use of dual monitor setups, augmented demand from corporate offices, a surge in adaptable workspace designs, growth in co-working spaces, and an enhanced focus on the well-being of employees.

In the forthcoming years, the monitor arm market is projected to experience rapid expansion, reaching a market size of $2.15 billion by 2029, bolstered by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This projected growth within the prediction period can be ascribed to the rising implementation of remote and hybrid work structures, increased attention to workspace enhancement, escalating demand for gaming and streaming configurations, contemporary office renovation projects surge, expansion of furniture customization tendencies, and increased expenditure in upscale office accessories. Significant trends within this forecast period encompass breakthroughs in motion and adjustability mechanisms, advancements in light and strong materials, innovation in cable management and aesthetic incorporation, growth in modular and multiple screen setups, study and evolution in eco-friendly manufacturing methods, and cutting-edge smart adjustment and sensor-enabled monitor arms.

Download a free sample of the monitor arm market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Monitor Arm Market?

The growth of the monitor arm market is predicted to surge with the rising acceptance of remote and hybrid work methodologies. These work models, which allow employees to carry out their responsibilities wholly or partly from locations other than traditional offices, such as homes or coworking spaces, are gaining popularity. This shift can be attributed to the growing focus on workforce adaptability, as businesses place higher importance on flexible work patterns that boost employee contentment and loyalty while sustaining productivity. Monitor arms aid these work models by offering adjustable ergonomic solutions that promote comfort, proper posture, and output in diverse working environments. The Office for National Statistics, a UK government body, reported for instance in February 2023, that between September 2022 and January 2023, a solid 16% of the working populace was exclusively operating from home, while an impressive 28% used a blend of home-based work and daily commuting. As such, the expansive acceptance of remote and hybrid work structures is fuelling the expansion of the monitor arm business.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Monitor Arm Market?

Major players in the Monitor Arm Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Legrand Group

. Qisda Corporation

. MillerKnoll Inc.

. Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp

. EIZO Corporation

. Humanscale Corporation

. StarTech Ltd.

. Lumi Legend Corporation

. Vogel's Holding B.V.

. Ergotron Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Monitor Arm Market?

Major market players in the monitor arm sector are putting emphasis on integrating cutting-edge tech advancements such as the single-piece monocoque construction for improved durability, stability, and ergonomic performance. The single-piece monocoque construction technique is an upgrade in structural engineering where the arm is designed from one continuous piece rather than several connected parts, facilitating even weight allocation, superior load-bearing capacity, smoother movement control, and simplified installation. For example, Atdec Pty Ltd, an ergonomic mounting solutions company headquartered in Australia, launched the Ora universal monitor arm in June 2023. This product, built on single-piece monocoque construction, is designed to support both flat and curved monitors up to 35 inches. It comes with a visible tension gauge for swift setup, integrated cable management, and a compact clamp design for optimized workspace utilization. Ora augments stability, ergonomic comfort, and installation efficiency, and supports the progressing trend towards versatile and high-performance workspace solutions.

How Is The Monitor Arm Market Segmented?

The monitor arm market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Single Monitor Arms, Dual Monitor Arms, Multi-monitor Arms

2) By Mount Type: Clamp Mount, Grommet Mount, Wall Mount, Other Mount Types

3) By Material Type: Metal, Plastic, Aluminum, Other Materials

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By Application: Industrial, Healthcare, Corporate Office, Education, Gaming, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Single Monitor Arms: Gas Spring Single Monitor Arms, Mechanical Spring Single Monitor Arms, Articulating Single Monitor Arms, Fixed Single Monitor Arms, Wall-Mounted Single Monitor Arms, Desk-Mounted Single Monitor Arms

2) By Dual Monitor Arms: Gas Spring Dual Monitor Arms, Mechanical Spring Dual Monitor Arms, Stacked Dual Monitor Arms, Side-by-Side Dual Monitor Arms, Wall-Mounted Dual Monitor Arms, Desk-Mounted Dual Monitor Arms

3) By Multi-Monitor Arms: Triple Monitor Arms, Quad Monitor Arms, Six Monitor Arms, Articulating Multi-Monitor Arms, Fixed Multi-Monitor Arms, Wall-Mounted Multi-Monitor Arms, Desk-Mounted Multi-Monitor Arms

View the full monitor arm market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Monitor Arm Market?

In the Monitor Arm Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the most dominant region in the market for monitor arms in 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years. The report comprises of insightful data about other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Monitor Arm Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Monitor Global Market Report 2025

report/monitor-global-market-report

Display Monitor Global Market Report 2025

report/display-monitor-global-market-report

Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2025

report/mobile-gaming-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: