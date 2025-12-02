403
RENEWSEC 2025 Announces Exclusive Workshop: Securing The Grid - Cyber Hardware Testing For Green Energy Systems
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 2025: As part of the RENEWSEC 2025 conference, a hands-on workshop titled "Securing the Grid: Cyber Hardware Testing for Green Energy Systems" will be conducted on 18th December 2025 from 1400 to 1530 hours. This specialized session will address critical hardware-level security challenges faced by green-energy products such as inverters, grid-tied controllers, EV chargers, and field gateways.
Despite their complexity, these devices often lack thorough hardware security assessments, exposing renewable energy infrastructures to significant cyber risks. The workshop, led by Mr. Arun Mane, Founder & CEO of AmynaSec Research Labs, will demonstrate how hardware vulnerabilities - ranging from PCB design issues and unprotected debug ports to insecure bus protocols and wireless weaknesses - can be exploited to compromise entire energy ecosystems.
Workshop Highlights:
Practical penetration techniques including reverse engineering, bus exploitation, firmware analysis, fault injection, and wireless attacks.
Identification and mitigation of common hardware security gaps aligned with IEC 62443 principles.
Real-world demonstrations of extracting firmware, bypassing protections, fault injection, and assessing wireless protocol vulnerabilities.
Translation of findings into actionable security testing requirements.
Who Should Attend?
This workshop is designed for professionals across the renewable energy sector and cybersecurity fields, including Renewable Energy OEMs, Grid Operators, SCADA/EMS Integrators, OT/ICS Security Experts, Firmware and Hardware Engineers, Compliance Teams, and Research Scholars focusing on embedded security and OT/IoT compliance.
RENEWSEC 2025 invites participants to deepen their understanding of securing green energy hardware and contribute to developing safer, more resilient energy ecosystems.
For registration and further details, please visit or contact the organizing team.
