Latest Research On Material In The Control Valve Market By Marketsandmarketstm

"Control Valve Market"The global Control Valve Market Size in terms of revenue is estimated to be worth $10.42 billion in 2025 and is poised to reach $13.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets has announced the release of its latest research report on the Global Control Valve Market, which is projected to expand from USD 10.42 billion in 2025 to USD 13.30 billion by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period. This steady growth reflects rising industrial automation, strict regulatory requirements, and higher demand for efficient flow management across critical industries.

2025 Market Size: USD 10.42 Billion

2030 Forecast: USD 13.30 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 5.0%

Key Market Segments

By Type



Linear Control Valves (Globe, Gate, Diaphragm) - Preferred for precision and throttling applications. Rotary Control Valves (Ball, Butterfly, Eccentric Plug) - Widely used due to compact design and cost efficiency.

By Component



Valve Body

Actuators (Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric)

Positioners I/O Modules and Accessories

By Material



Steel (dominant due to strength and compatibility)

Alloy-based materials

Cast Iron Other Specialty Materials

By Size



Up to 1”

1”–6”

6”–25” Above 25”

By Industry



Oil and Gas – Largest market driven by refining, petrochemicals, and upstream operations.

Energy and Power – Uses in boilers, turbines, and thermal systems.

Chemical and Petrochemical – High demand for corrosion-resistant, precision control valves.

Water and Wastewater – Rapid infrastructure growth globally.

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology – Critical for sterile and high-purity processes.

Food and Beverage – Hygienic and FDA-compliant valves in demand. Pulp and Paper, Mining, Metals, and Others

Growth Drivers

Rise in Process Automation and Industry 4.0 Control valves are essential for automated flow regulation, improving accuracy and reducing operational downtime.

Growing Energy Demand Expansion of power generation facilities, including nuclear and renewables, drives valve installations.

Expansion of Oil & Gas Infrastructure Investments in LNG terminals, pipelines, and refineries fuel sustained demand for advanced valve technologies.

Stringent Industrial Safety and Efficiency Regulations Global standards such as OSHA and EPA push industries to adopt high-performance, fail-safe control valves.

Rapid Growth in Water & Wastewater Treatment Urbanization and water scarcity issues increase valve usage in filtration, desalination, and treatment systems.

Key Challenges



High Installation and Maintenance Costs Complex valve systems require skilled personnel and costly ongoing maintenance.

Supply Chain Disruptions & Material Shortages Stainless steel, alloys, and electronic components are susceptible to pricing volatility.

Operational Issues Related to Cavitation & Leakage Certain high-pressure applications experience failures without proper valve selection or maintenance.

Lack of Skilled Labor Industries struggle to find trained technicians for calibration, diagnostics, and digital valve management. Integration Complexity with Digital Systems Incorporating smart sensors, IoT, and predictive maintenance tools increases system complexity.

Opportunities

Growth of Smart and Digital Valves Integration of IoT sensors, position feedback systems, and predictive diagnostics opens new revenue opportunities.

Emerging Markets in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Industrialization, refining expansion, and power projects create strong demand.

Sustainability & Energy Efficiency Trends Adoption of energy-efficient actuators and low-emission valves grows globally.

Advancements in Materials & Valve Design Corrosion-resistant alloys, polymer-lined valves, and 3D printing boost performance and reduce lifecycle costs.

Upsurge in Water Treatment Projects Government-backed desalination and wastewater infrastructure projects contribute significantly.

Key Players

Leading global PLAYERS shaping the Control Valve Companies



Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

IMI (UK)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

Valmet (Finland)

SLB (US)

Spirax Sarco Limited (US)

Crane Company (US)

KITZ Corporation (Japan) Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Strategic Implications for Industry Stakeholders



Manufacturers: Shift toward smart valves and digital monitoring provides major product differentiation.

Process Industries: Upgrading to modern control valves helps improve reliability and reduce energy costs.

Investors: Consistent CAGR and cross-industry demand make this a stable growth market. Governments & Regulators: Enhanced performance standards and safety regulations are likely to accelerate technology adoption.

