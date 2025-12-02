Pumps Industry: Key Players, Market Share, And Emerging Trends Grundfos Holding A/S, Xylem, Flowserve Corporation, KSB Limited, WILO SE

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global pumps industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing infrastructure development worldwide. The market was valued at approximately USD 61.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 79.01 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Pumps play a critical role across multiple industries by facilitating the movement of fluids such as water, oil, chemicals, and slurries. Their applications span diverse sectors including water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, construction, agriculture, and mining. As global demand for efficient fluid-handling solutions intensifies, the pumps industry continues to evolve with technological innovations and sustainable practices at its core.

Rotary pumps segment, by type, hold the second-largest market share in global pumps industry due to their suitability for handling thick viscous fluids and offering smooth continuous flow without pulsation, which makes them worthwhile in oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage industries. They are particularly very efficient in transferring thick sticky or abrasive liquids where other pump types cannot cope. Other factors like operational efficiency and flexibility of rotary pumps in lubricants, adhesives, paints, and other viscous fluids heighten market appeal. Because more industries require precision in fluid handling and hence strive to optimize energy consumption, the steady growth of rotary pump demand supports its strong market position.

Mechanical pumps segment, by operation, holds the second-highest market share in the pumps market size during the forecast period. It is because they are better suited for specialized applications in industries with limited electricity availability or higher energy efficiency requirements. These pumps are used in some oil & gas and mining and agricultural sectors, which require reliable and low-cost operation. There are opportunities to be explored through the increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions with non-electric pumps, such as manual, hand-operated, or solar-powered pumps. Many unstable power supplies or underdeveloped areas will also find a suitable and inexpensive alternative in non-electric pumps. With no need for constant power supply, it increases their adoption rate in developing markets, and they become a first choice in industrial applications and in rural areas.

Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Xylem (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), KSB Limited (India), WILO SE (Germany), Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland), Pentair (US), ITT INC. (US), EBARA CORPORATION (Japan), The Weir Group PLC (Scotland) among other

By RegionEurope holds the second largest market share in the global pumps industry during the forecast period. It is because of its established industrial bases with stringent environmental regulations and a focus on energy efficiency. Highly efficient, sustainable pumping solutions are required by the various industries in Europe: chemicals, pharmaceutical, water treatment, and manufacturing, which creates demand for more advanced pump technologies. The sustainability and emission reduction commitments of the region add another factor to opting for innovative, energy-efficient pumps for cleaner industrial operations and less degradation. Moreover, extensive investment in infrastructure modernization, water and wastewater management, and a supplier network also underpin Europe's position within the international pumps market.

