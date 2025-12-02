Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Forecast 20252030: Growth Trends, Key Drivers & Future Outlook
"Europe ranks second in terms of growth. The key revenue contributing countries include Germany, UK, and France."The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to grow from US$10.5 billion in 2025 to US$24.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.6%. Explore key trends, drivers, opportunities, and leading companies shaping this booming sector.
Why Oligonucleotide Synthesis Matters in 2025
The global oligonucleotide synthesis market genomics, therapeutics, and diagnostics. Valued at US$8.9 billion in 2024, the market reached US$10.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to skyrocket to US$24.7 billion by 2030, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 18.6%.
As precision medicine, genetic testing, and RNA-based therapeutics reshape modern healthcare, the demand for high-quality synthesized oligonucleotides is accelerating worldwide. This surge underscores their pivotal role in drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and personalized treatment pathways.
Market Growth Insights & Trends
The oligonucleotide synthesis market is witnessing rapid expansion, supported by:
-
Strong CAGR (2025–2030): 18.6%
Forecasted valuation by 2030: US$24.7 billion
Key industries adopting oligonucleotides: pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, diagnostics, and academic research
Trending applications include:
-
Gene editing technologies (CRISPR-Cas9)
RNA-based drugs (mRNA vaccines, antisense therapies, siRNA therapies)
Companion diagnostics and biomarker discovery
Synthetic biology & molecular diagnostics
Key Drivers of Market GrowthRising Demand for RNA Therapeutics
-
mRNA vaccines and RNA interference (RNAi) therapies are expanding the role of oligonucleotides in healthcare.
-
Growing adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and synthetic biology is creating a higher need for custom oligonucleotide synthesis.
-
Tailored therapeutics and diagnostics depend on accurate oligonucleotide sequences, boosting demand.
-
Increased investments in biotech R&D and drug pipelines are fueling large-scale oligonucleotide production.
Challenges & Opportunities
Challenges:
-
High cost of synthesis technologies
Complex regulatory landscape for nucleic acid-based drugs
Quality control and scalability issues in manufacturing
Opportunities:
-
Growth in custom oligonucleotide services for research labs and biotech startups
Expansion of therapeutic oligonucleotides in oncology and rare diseases
Integration of AI & automation in oligonucleotide synthesis to reduce costs and enhance efficiency
Competitive Landscape: Key Players
The oligonucleotide synthesis market is highly competitive, with major companies investing heavily in R&D and advanced manufacturing platforms. Leading players include:
-
Agilent Technologies
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)
Merck KGaA
Eurofins Genomics
Twist Bioscience
Bio-Synthesis Inc.
Future Outlook: Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by 2030
Looking ahead, the future of the oligonucleotide synthesis industry will be shaped by:
-
Wider adoption of RNA-based drugs beyond COVID-19 vaccines
Innovations in synthetic biology enabling advanced therapeutic platforms
Increased clinical validation of antisense and siRNA therapies
Partnerships between pharma, biotech, and contract manufacturers to scale production
By 2030, oligonucleotides are expected to play a mainstream role in personalized medicine, reshaping drug pipelines and diagnostic strategies globally.
Conclusion & Call-to-Action
The oligonucleotide synthesis market is on track to nearly triple in value by 2030, making it one of the most dynamic segments in biotechnology. With applications spanning therapeutics, diagnostics, and genomics, this sector represents a prime opportunity for investors, biotech firms, and healthcare innovators.
Businesses that invest in advanced oligonucleotide synthesis today will lead the future of precision medicine tomorrow.
FAQs
1. What is driving growth in the oligonucleotide synthesis market? The market is driven by the rising use of oligonucleotides in RNA-based drugs, diagnostics, and personalized medicine.
2. How big will the oligonucleotide synthesis market be by 2030? It is projected to reach US$24.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6%.
3. Which companies are leading in oligonucleotide synthesis? Key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Integrated DNA Technologies, Merck KGaA, and Twist Bioscience.
4. What are the challenges in oligonucleotide synthesis? Challenges include high production costs, regulatory complexity, and scalability issues.
5. How are oligonucleotides used in therapeutics? They are applied in mRNA vaccines, antisense therapies, siRNA treatments, and precision medicine
