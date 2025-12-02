Lee Allen Releases Timeless Holiday Stories Celebrating Faith Family And Miracles In The Spirit Of Christmas

MENAFN - GetNews)Author Lee Allen and illustrator Donna Campbell Allen announce the release of The Special Guest, A Christmas Story: 30th Anniversary Edition and its sequel, Legend of the Wooden Star. The two companion books highlight themes of faith, family, and generosity during the Christmas season and are being promoted in partnership with Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan's Purse that delivers gift-filled shoeboxes and messages of hope to children worldwide.







Originally published in 1995, The Special Guest sold more than 150,000 copies and became a seasonal favorite prior to the rise of online retail. Set in Richmond, Virginia, it follows sixteen-year-old Scott Reid, whose decision to help a stranded traveler leads to a series of events centered on forgiveness and renewal. The 30th Anniversary Edition expands the original story by about fifty percent, offering additional scenes and updated illustrations for a new generation of readers.

The sequel, Legend of the Wooden Star, continues the story three decades later. It focuses on Hunter Reid, the grandson of the first book's main character, and his friendship with Joey, a young leukemia patient. A wooden star and a mysterious nighttime visitor connect their experiences to the first Christmas story. Together, the two books explore compassion, faith, and the lasting meaning of the holiday.

Through the partnership with Operation Christmas Child, the authors aim to align the message of their books with an established effort that encourages giving and community involvement during the Christmas season.











About the Author and Illustrator

Lee Allen served in the Airborne before pursuing a business career. His interest in storytelling began with the desire to share lessons about kindness and forgiveness with his children, which led to the creation of The Special Guest and Legend of the Wooden Star.

Donna Campbell Allen is an award-winning artist whose work accompanies the text with detailed illustrations. Her imagery supports the stories' messages and contributes to their continuing appeal.

