Turkmenistan Opens New Technological Livestock Complex

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has launched a new livestock complex under the state enterprise“Altyn halka,” Trend reports via the country's parliament.

The facility, which covers 375 hectares, includes three buildings designed to house 500 head of cattle, two buildings for 200 calves, a milking parlor, a feeding area, and a covered feed storage facility. The complex is equipped with digital monitoring systems to track animal health and production and includes administrative buildings, laboratories, and a canteen. There are also veterinary and quarantine buildings, auxiliary premises for storing agricultural machinery and equipment from the USA, Japan, Germany, and Poland, and specialized transport from China and Japan.

The complex includes administrative buildings, laboratories, and facilities for cattle, calves, and dairy cows, along with veterinary and quarantine sections. Equipment from the USA, Japan, Germany, and Poland is installed for various agricultural and veterinary tasks.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Tangryguly Atakhalyev reported on the results of the activities of the agro-industrial complex of Turkmenistan for January-October 2025, noting significant growth in production and investment efficiency in key sub-sectors, in particular, the overall growth rate of the agricultural sector compared to the same period last year, which was 114.2 percent. The investment development plan in the sector was completed at 254.9 percent as well.