Azerbaijan Portrays Its Mediation In Türkiye's Winning COP31 Host Role

2025-12-02 05:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan has mediated Türkiye's earning the right to host COP31 , Yalchin Rafiyev, the country's deputy foreign minister and COP29 lead negotiator, said during an international conference on the“Role of Universities in Green Energy and Sustainability” held at ADA University, Trend reports.

The official pointed out that the convening of COP31 in Türkiye is poised to catalyze heightened scrutiny and discourse surrounding environmental and ecological paradigms in the region subsequent to Azerbaijan's involvement.

"Azerbaijan has offered its support to the Turkish side. The Turkish side is also interested in this and has planned to receive the Azerbaijani delegation in the near future," he added.

To note, the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) is scheduled to take place in November 2026.

Trend News Agency

