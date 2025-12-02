Azerbaijan Taking Important Steps Towards AI And Digital Economy Development - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is taking important steps towards the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital economy, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov said at the opening event of the ASAN AI HUB today, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the country is carrying out a wide range of activities in various fields, including initiatives in the application of AI.

"However, today we must admit that the scope of work to be done is vastly larger than what we have already accomplished. One of the integral parts of Azerbaijan's strategy is the diversification of the economy. In recent years, much work has been done to reduce dependence on the oil and gas sector and to ensure the development of other sectors," the official explained.

Alakbarov highlighted that the $213 billion investment directed into the non-oil sector over the last 20 years, which has led to a twofold increase in non-oil exports, is an indicator of the country's growing global competitiveness in this field.

"The Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development strategy, approved by President Ilham Aliyev, identifies the provision of sustainable and competitive economic growth as one of the country's five national priorities. In this regard, accelerating the transition to a digital economy and implementing new technologies are among the main strategic goals," Alakbarov added.

He emphasized that the Digital Economy Development Strategy for 2026-2029, which is currently in its final approval stage, aims to accelerate the country's digital transformation.

"The strategic document encompasses numerous initiatives and projects aimed at the technological transformation of business, the formation of competitive human capital, and the transition of management to data-driven models," he concluded.

The deputy minister also noted that the National AI Strategy for 2025–2028, approved this year, targets the responsible and ethical application of artificial intelligence, the expansion of innovations across all sectors of the economy, and the strengthening of digital security.